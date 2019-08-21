EVENTS
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 24, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer beginner kayaking classes at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, and intermediate classes at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, both at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage.
• Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with Fighting for Autism and CarShield, will present “The Spectrum Slam,” a family-friendly professional wrestling charity event on Aug. 24, at Matteson Square Garden, 3051 Industrial Park Place W., in St. Peters. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available in advance by calling 636-466-3766 or visiting cagetix.com/DynamoPro, or on the night of the event at Matteson Square Garden.
• Homeschooled children can acquire core school hours in a unique environment during Homeschool Days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Children will learn about life on the frontier through hands-on programs and demonstrations in their historic village. Space is limited and pre-registration is suggested. To make a reservation, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019SCCMOParksRegistration.
• Travelers Protective Association of America (TPA) Post SC of the Missouri Division will host its fourth annual “Hear To Win” 5K Family Fun Run/Walk on Aug. 31, at Woodlands Sports Park, 1 Woodlands Pkwy., in St. Peters. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Participants can register onsite or in advance by e-mailing tpa.sc.modiv@gmail.com. For more information, visit tpahq.org or call 636-724-2227.
• Explore historic Missouri through living history activities during "Labor Day on the Frontier" from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31, and 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 1, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Stroll through their historic village and discover different trades of the past through reenactments. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the park at 636-798-2005.
• Bring the family out for another series of outdoor entertainment and museum fun at Movies in the Park series at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters, continues with “The Sandlot” on Sept. 7. For more information, call 636-255-6000.
• Get your drivers and putters ready for two upcoming Disc Golf Glow tournaments at St. Charles County parks — Sept. 14, at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville; and Oct. 25, at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. Registration is day-of the event only. The tournament at Quail Ridge Park begins with registration from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 p.m. Registration for the tournament at The Park at New Melle Lakes is from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. with a shotgun start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-949-7535.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "Historic Cahokia and Cahokia Mounds," will be Sept. 18. The trip includes trip includes a guided tour of the remains of the most sophisticated prehistoric native civilization north of Mexico and visits to Lewis and Clark’s headquarters, the largest pyramid north of Mesoamerica, Illinois’ oldest brick home and other historic sites. The cost is $87. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The Lesters will perform gospel music at 6 p.m. Aug. 24, at New Beginnings Worship Center Church, 108 Birdie Hills Road, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-544-2030 or 314-269-6304.
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Aug. 31, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
ARTS
• Local History Speaker Night will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21, in the Main Gallery of the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. This community centered evening will complement “250 Years of St. Charles," an exhibition of local architecture throughout the city’s history, which is on display now through Sept. 13, at the FAC. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “Celebrating Heritage” is on display now through Sept. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. All works submitted for this show demonstrate a culture and its traditions. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Architectonic,” an all-media exhibition highlighting works that are inspired by architecture or that incorporate architectural elements, is on display now through Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
EDUCATION
• The St. Charles Community College, Adult Education and Literacy program will offer free classes at several locations across St. Charles County. High School Equivalency exam preparation classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Thursday. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Saturday. For more information on registration dates, times and locations, call 636-922-8411 or visit stchas.edu/ael.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 23-25, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 27, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy. K, in O'Fallon; from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2 Seton Ct., in St. Charles; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26-27, St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Aug. 23, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 23, Boeing Distribution Services Inc., 3801 Lloyd King Dr., in O'Fallon.