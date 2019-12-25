EVENTS
• Plan now to ring in the new year enjoying the outdoors during a family-friendly New Year’s Day Hike at St. Charles County’s Klondike Park, 4600 Hwy. 94 S., in Augusta (in Historic Missouri Wine Country). Guests of all ages are invited to start the new year off right by participating in a two-mile guided hike with r anger Steve Tiemann from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Participants will meet at Shelter #2 to take a group hike from the meeting facility to the Strip Mine Trail, where they’ll see spectacular views in the park. Klondike Park is 250 acres of scenic property with more than four miles of natural and paved trails for hiking and biking; a trail that connects to the historic Katy Trail; six rustic cabins that sleep up to eight guests; and 43 campsites with restrooms and a shower house nearby. Once the site of an old silica sand quarry, white silica sand beaches surround the park’s large lake and a unique lookout bluff provides picturesque views of the Missouri River Valley below. If there is inclement weather on the day of the event, check the status of the program by calling the Parks Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or check the app on the Parks Department’s website at stccparks.org.
• Keep your disc golf skills sharp this winter by joining the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department’s winter indoor disc golf putting league every Tuesday night in January and February. This new program is part of the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman League and will take place inside the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame Building, located at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. Participants of all disc golfing abilities will have the opportunity to putt five times at each basket and take part in three rounds at each station with the opportunity to earn points toward Smokin Aces vouchers and cash prizes. Points for each station will be determined by distance and difficulty. Divisions include Pro (cash prize), AM (voucher), Women (voucher), and JR (voucher). Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the concession stand; no outside food or drinks are allowed. The cost is $10 (cash only) per week, per player; children ages 12 and under free. Registration for each event is from 5 to 8 p.m. with putting time extending through 9 p.m. For more information about the indoor disc golf winter putting league, call 636-949-7535.
• Kids, teens and their families are invited to enjoy a fun night of ice skating, music, games, prizes and more at the St. Peters Rec-Plex’s D.J. Skate night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3, inside the north ice arena at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. There’s amusement for all as the D.J. plays the latest hits along with special requests. The cost to attend is the standard Rec-Plex admission, plus a $3.50 skate rental, if needed. Be sure to bring a lock to secure your belongings. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net or call the Rec-Plex at 636-939-2386.
• Comedy Night with David Graham will be Jan. 24, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. It will be an amazing night of “clean” comedy and Graham is locally known as the MC for the St. Louis Cardinals. For tickets, visit foundryartcentre.org/comedy-night-2020.
MUSIC/DANCE
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with the national tour of "Finding Neverland" on Jan. 25. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-949-4433.
ARTS
• The Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles, is now accepting proposals for a rotation of solo exhibitions by promising emerging artists. The Emerging Artist series provides a venue, the Ameristar Gallery at the Foundry Art Centre, for early-career artists to show their work to a regional audience. The ideal Emerging Artist would be out of school (not a student) and would not yet achieved significant recognition for his or her work. Proposals must include 10 images of a cohesive body of work, an artist statement and an artist bio. The opportunity is available to artists 18 years and older, worldwide. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 29. Selected proposals will be assigned exhibition dates upon completion of the jurying process. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “Songbird” will be on display from Jan. 9 to March 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Artists should submit work that is inspired by a favorite song, instrument or bird. Receiving for “Songbird” will be from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, at the Cultural Arts Centre. A reception will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Cultural Arts Centre. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Dirty Fingernails IV,” a free exhibition celebrating "pure" printmaking, will be on display from Jan. 31 to March 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. There will be an opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31, in the Grand Hall of the FAC. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org..
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Dec. 25, from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Dec. 27, from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 28, from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26, St. Charles County Government Building, 201 N. Second St., in St. Charles; from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 27, Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy. K, in O'Fallon; from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 27, VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in O'Fallon; from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm St., in St. Charles; from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 30, YMCA O'Fallon Family Branch, 3451 Pheasant Meadows, in O'Fallon; from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 30, Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Road, in Wentzville; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31, Twin Oaks at Heritage Point, 250 Savannah Terrace, in Wentzville; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31, Marcus Town Square, 7805 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. During this season of giving, the Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O. As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Jan. 5, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Dec. 27, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 30-31, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A Social Dances and Learn to Dance Workshop will be offered Dec. 27, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. The cost is $8. Dance classes in ballroom, swing and Latin begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-926-2680 or visit stardancer.net.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
