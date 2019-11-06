HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Adults and children ages 8 and up can design the perfect Thanksgiving decorative art from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 9, at "Hands-On Heritage: Gourd Crafting" at the Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Participants will learn how to paint designs, a snowman or Santa Claus on gourds under The Grand Pavilion outside in the park. Arrive early; it takes at least an hour to paint and prepare a gourd and two hours to create a birdhouse from a gourd. The cost of the program is $5 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019GourdAndBirdhouseCrafting.
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with performances by The Saint Louis Ballet on Dec. 15, and Martina McBride on Dec. 21. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
• Embrace the spirit of the season for the conclusion of the 2019 Friday Evening Social Dance Series with the Holiday Dance, featuring the music of The Trilogy Band, from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 20, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. The cost is $7 per ticket. Purchase your ticket at the door. Individuals, couples and groups are welcome. Show a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card at the door and receive $1 off the price of admission. Cultural Arts Centre members also receive a $1 discount. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
NON-HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Children ages 5 and under will love becoming little explorers as they learn and play in the park during the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department's Little Explorer Nature Program from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7, and Dec. 5, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Participants should meet at the park’s visitors center. This popular parent-child program focuses on a different theme each month. Preschoolers explore all things outdoors — birds, reptiles, insects, plants, animals, seeds, pollinators, dinosaurs and more. Dress for the weather as you will take a short hike, play fun activities, read a story and enjoy a snack together. The cost is $3 for each monthly program; each session is limited to 24 children. Pre-registration is required by calling the parks department at 636-949-7535 or by signing up online at http://bit.ly/2019ParkRegistration for one or all the programs.
• In honor of Veterans Day, St. Charles Community College will host its Veteran Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 8, in the Daniel J .Conoyer Social Sciences Building auditorium on the SCC campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The event will include keynote speaker Jackie Jackson, retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel, highly decorated Vietnam War fighter pilot and former Missouri State Representative. It will also feature performances by Celebration Barbershop Quartet, an Oath of Enlistment ceremony for future service members and a presentation by SCC’s Student Veterans Organization. For more information, visit stchas.edu/veteranscelebration.
• Kids, teens and their families are invited to enjoy a fun night of ice skating, music, games, prizes and more at the St. Peters Rec-Plex’s D.J. Skate night from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Dec. 6, Jan. 3, and Feb. 7, inside the north ice arena at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. There’s amusement for all as the D.J. plays the latest hits along with special requests. The cost to attend is the standard Rec-Plex admission, plus a $3.50 skate rental, if needed. Be sure to bring a lock to secure your belongings. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net or call the Rec-Plex at 636-939-2386.
• Don’t miss one of the most highly anticipated astronomical events of the year in North America — the transit of Mercury — on Nov. 11, at the Astronomy Viewing Area in Broemmelsiek Park, 1615 Schwede Road, in Wentzville. At this special event in the daytime sky that only occurs 13 times a century and won’t happen again in the United States until 2049, members of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri will offer spectators of all ages the opportunity to view the planet of Mercury traveling between the sun and the earth, from sunrise to noon, through high-powered telescopes. For more information, visit asemonline.org or e-mail Outreach@asemonline.org.
• Honor our nation’s military heroes at the city of St. Peters’ annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial adjacent to St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Refreshments will be served inside City Hall after the ceremony, which is hosted by the St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission and is free and open to the public. The featured speaker will be Betty Gonzales, who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968-70. She is the past Department Commander of the American Legion of Missouri and also has served as Commandant of Detachment 725 of the St. Charles County Marine Corps League. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside to the Cultural Arts Centre at St. Peters City Hall. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
• The St. Charles County Historical Society will offer the free program "How Far Can My Genealogy Research Take Me?" at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm St., in St. Charles. This program will be a panel discussion regarding eligibility of membership to lineage societies such as: The Mayflower Society; Colonial Dames; Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution; Descendants of Washington's Army at Valley Forge; Society of the War of 1812 in the State of Missouri; Daughters of 1812 War; Daughters of Union Veterans; and Sons of Confederate Veterans. For more information or to register, call 636-723-0232 or visit youranswerplace.org.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "St. Louis Architectural Treasures," will be Nov. 14. The cost is $99. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The sixth annual "Art of Wine" event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14, at Willows Way, 800 Friedens Road, in St. Charles. This is a free, no RSVP required event that will showcase photographs and paintings by clients in the Willows Way Mentor Arts Program. One-hundred percent of art proceeds go directly back to the artist. Wine, beer, soft drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information, visit willowsway.org/fundraising-events-news/art-of-wine.
• Learn “Rockwall Basics” with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 16, at the Youth Activity Park (YAP), 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. With the help of belay-certified park staff, participants 6 years and older will have access to the 30-foot indoor rock wall to learn this physically demanding sport that combines fitness and agility with mental fortitude. The cost is $10 per person. Space is limited. To pre-register, visit http://bit.ly/2019RockwallBasics or call 636-561-4964. A parent-signed waiver must be completed online at stccparks.org or at the park prior to participation.
• Learn how to create handmade cards and extraordinary designs using water, paint, paper and fabric at "Hands-On Heritage: Paper Marbling" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, at the Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Taught by St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department staff under The Grand Pavilion, this hands-on workshop allows participants of all ages and creativity levels to discover the traditional art and rich history of paper marbling. The cost of the program is $5 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Pre-register by calling 636-949-7535 or visiting http://bit.ly/2019PaperMarbling.
The “Thinksgiving” Trivia Night fundraiser for the Tri-County Citizen’s Advisory Board will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $20 per person or $160 per table of eight. To reserve your table, call Esther at 314-477-5096 or Melinda at 636-940-3333, ext. 240.
• The John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University will host Gary Schoeniger and Clifton L. Taulbert, co-authors of “Who Owns the Ice House? — Eight Life Lessons From an Unlikely Entrepreneur,” for multiple sessions highlighting Global Entrepreneurship Week 2019 that will be free and open to the public on the LU campus, 209 S. Kingshighway, in St. Charles. For more information, contact Carol Felzien at 636-627-2915 or CFelzien@lindenwood.edu or visit HammondInstitute.org.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre Time for Tea 2019 Speaker Series concludes with "Genealogy Basics" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Listen to Cindy DuBois explain how her interest in family history became a lifelong passion. She will share Internet research options, as well as the physical location of important documents available to researchers. She will introduce participants to census films, birth/death records, DNA research and more. She will also teach you how and where to connect with family members and the important role photography plays in the documentation of your ancestral journey. The cost is $10 per person and includes light refreshments. Cultural Arts Centre members receive $1 off admission. Register in person at the Cultural Arts Centre or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Nov. 30, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance offers friendly, casual, inexpensive fun in a family-friendly environment. Potluck snacks welcome. Requested donations are $7 for ages 18 and older; $3 for children 8-17, with a maximum donation of $20 per family (living together). For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
THEATER
• The Timberland High School Theatre Department will present Howard Ashman’s “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 9. at the school's Carl E. Reininger Theatre, 559 E. Hwy. N, in Wentzville. Admission for the musical comedy that will be performed by an all-school cast and crew is $6 for adults and $5 for students when purchased in advance; tickets are available at the door for $8 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets are also available online at onthestage.com/show/timberland-high-school/little-shop-of-horrors-11753. Senior citizens can purchase half-price tickets at the door.
• Francis Howell High School’s award-winning Limelight Theatre proudly presents its fall 2019 production of the award-winning, New York Times best-selling play "Radium Girls" at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-9, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10, in the Howell Theatre, 7001 S. Hwy. 94, in St. Charles. The Nov. 8-9 audiences are invited to stay after the show and participate in a talk back session with the cast and student dramaturgs, as they discuss the themes of the show and their relevance to the greater St. Louis area. Francis Howell High School Thespian Troupe 1917 will also be collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to OASIS Food Pantry. Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door. For more information, e-mail Jessica Brunts at Jessica.Brunts@fhsdschools.org.
• Center Stage Theatre will present its production of “Proof” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-16, at 10 a.m. Nov. 14, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17, at the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building theater at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The production is appropriate for high school age and older. SCC students are able to attend the play for free with an SCC ID. The general public can purchase tickets for $5-8 by visiting stchastickets.com or calling 636-922-8050.
• The Liberty High School Theatre Department will present Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, in the Liberty High School Performing Arts Center, 2275 Sommers Road, in Lake Saint Louis. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students and tickets will be available at the door.
ARTS
• The “$100 or Less Art Show and Sale” is on display now through Dec. 15, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• The Foundry Art Centre is seeking submissions for “Dirty Fingernails IV,” an exhibition celebrating "pure" printmaking. Printmakers are welcome to submit up to three works for consideration. Images may be representational, abstract or nonobjective. Only original, hand-pulled prints will be considered for inclusion. The artwork must be submitted by Dec. 16. “Dirty Fingernails IV” will have an opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31, in the Grand Hall of the FAC, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. The free exhibition will be on display from Jan. 31 to March 13. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
EDUCATION
• The St. Charles Community College, Adult Education and Literacy program will offer free classes at several locations across St. Charles County. High School Equivalency exam preparation classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Thursday. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Saturday. For more information on registration dates, times and locations, call 636-922-8411 or visit stchas.edu/ael.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 7, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 8-10, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 11, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 12, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6, Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W. Hwy D, in Wentzville; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2 Seton Ct., in St. Charles; and from 12 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Dr., in Lake Saint Louis. As influenza activity picks up this fall, the Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Nov. 8, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11-12, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Assumption Catholic Church, 405 N. Main St., in O'Fallon.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• St. Charles Area Wood Carvers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6, at Hollenbeck Middle School, 4555 Central School Road, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• The WomenHeart of Lake St. Louis Support Group Meeting, a support group for women with heart disease, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration for the free event starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call Donna Ringwald at 636-288-5449 or visit womenheart.org. To register, visit ssmhealth.com/classservicesearch/ or call 1-866-776-3627.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A Social Dances and Learn to Dance Workshop will be offered Nov. 8, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. The cost is $8. Dance classes in ballroom, swing and Latin begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-926-2680 or visit stardancer.net.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, at Bank of Old Monroe, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon. The local club, though part of the international organization, is autonomous and has the flexibility to serve the youth in the area according to the needs they identify. They enjoy doing activities with the youth that support them in sports, education, safety and respect for law. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
