EVENTS
• The special lecture "At the Point of Dutchmen's Bayonets: German Immigrants and the Outbreak of the Civil War in Missouri” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. German history expert and Webster University lecturer Kristen Layne Anderson will explore the role German immigrants played in the early days of the Civil War in Missouri. The lecture is open to the public, but seating is limited. For more information and to register, call the museum at 636-255-6000 or visit http://bit.ly/AtthePointofDutchmansBayonets.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 28, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The St. Louis Renaissance Festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend now through Oct. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 (Columbus Day), at Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Road, in Foristell. There will be free parking for the event, which will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit stlrenfest.com.
• If you enjoy swimming, bicycling and running, match your skills against athletes of all ages at the Rookies and Rock Stars Triathlon at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The event was originally scheduled for June 23, but was postponed due to flooding along the bicycle route. Register to compete as an individual or as a team of two or three participants. Entry fee per person is $75 through 3 p.m. Sept. 28, or $80 on Sept. 29. Entry fee per team is $125 through 3 p.m. Sept. 28, or $130 on Sept. 29. Complimentary food, including fruit, will be available to participants after the race. For more information or to register, visit stpetersmo.net/triathlon or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1640.
• The Knights of Columbus will host an "All You Can Eat Breakfast" from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles. Breakfast includes made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 11; and free for children 5 and under. There will also be a blood drive at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For more information, call 636-946-6799.
• Join other St. Charles County Jewish residents in celebrating Rosh Hashanah, wholefully and joyfully, at the Rosh Hashanah Family Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, at the Foundry Arts Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. Welcome the Jewish New Year and enjoy a four-course festive meal complete with Round Challah and the apple and honey. This event is being coordinated by Chabad of Greater St. Louis as a part of its "Roving Rabbis" program. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children (no one will be turned away due to lack of funds). To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/st-charles-rosh-hashanah-family-dinner-tickets-69329072121. For more information, e-mail StCharlesRovingRabbis@gmail.com.
• Children ages 5 and under will love becoming little explorers as they learn and play in the park during the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department's Little Explorer Nature Program from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Participants should meet at the park’s visitors center. This popular parent-child program focuses on a different theme each month. Pre-registration is required by calling the parks department at 636-949-7535 or by signing up online at http://bit.ly/2019ParkRegistration for one or all the programs.
MUSIC/DANCE
• A performance by the gospel singers The Heritage Boys will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 28, at New Beginnings Worship Center, 108 Birdie Hills Road, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-544-2030 or 314-269-6304.
• The final free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be by Dr. Zhivegas on Oct. 9, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and S. Main St. Additional free parking is located on the lower level of the Drury Hotel parking deck. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the performance. No outside food, drink or coolers will be allowed. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
THEATER
• Center Stage Theatre will present its production of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building theatre at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. SCC students are able to attend the play for free with proof of ID. The general public can purchase tickets for $5-8 at stchas.edu/tickets. For the most current information regarding auditions and upcoming shows, visit stchas.edu/centerstage and follow Center Stage Theatre on Facebook at facebook.com/SCCCenterStage. For more information, contact Jean Deimund at 636-922-8050 or jdeimund@stchas.edu.
• Center Stage Theatre will hold a casting call for “Proof” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 (attend one night only), in the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building, Room 110, at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. Callbacks — by invitation only — will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Performance dates are Nov. 13-17. There are two roles for women and two for men. Auditions are open to the community and will consist of cold readings from the script. Monologues are encouraged but not required. A copy of the script is available at the SCC library. For the most current information regarding auditions and upcoming shows, visit stchas.edu/centerstage and follow Center Stage Theatre on Facebook at facebook.com/SCCCenterStage. For more information, contact Jean Deimund at 636-922-8050 or lsnyder@stchas.edu.
ARTS
• The Society of Layerists in Multi-Media is exhibiting its national juried exhibit “Do You See the Arch?” now through Oct. 26, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call curator Shirley Eley Nachtrieb at 636-947-1936 or the Cultural Arts Centre at 636-397-6903.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on Oct. 2. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by Sept. 27, by calling 636-946-6799.
• "Stay Strong, Stay Healthy," an eight-week, evidence-based, strength-training program designed for older adults who want to improve their quality of life and stay active, will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 7 to Dec. 2 (no class Nov. 27), at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The cost is $69 and registration is required. To register, call Wendy or Marybeth at 636-922-8233 or visit stchas.edu/learnforlife.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 27, from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 29, from 12:45 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 30, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Oct. 1, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25, St. Charles County Government, 201 N. 2nd St., in St. Charles; from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in O'Fallon; and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Sept. 27, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28-29, St. Louis Renaissance Festival, Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer, in Foristell.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A Social Dances and Learn to Dance Workshop will be offered Sept. 27, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. The cost is $8. Dance classes in ballroom, swing and Latin begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-926-2680 or visit stardancer.net.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near Bass Pro Shops), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 12 p.m. Oct. 1, at Golden Corral, 1301 Bramblett Road, in O'Fallon. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
Send event information to goodnews@yourjournal.com two weeks before the desired publication date.