EVENTS
• St. Charles County Master Gardeners will offer three summer gardening classes, starting with "Planning a Fall Vegetable Garden" from 7 to 8 p.m. June 26, at University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. Justin Keay, MU Extension Horticulture Specialist, will present the timeline for starting fall vegetable plants and direct seeding of fall root crops. Some vegetable seed giveaway included. The fee is $10 per class and registration is required by five days prior to the class date. To register, call 636-970-3000.
• SSM Health will host an upcoming career open house and interview event from 5 to 8 p.m. June 27, in the St. Charles Conference Room at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles, 300 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. They are hiring for all positions, including nursing, clinical support, allied health, administration, billing, food services, housekeeping and more. To RSVP, visit ssmhealth.avature.net/discover. For more information, visit ssmhealthcareers.com.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. June 29, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. Yoga in the Park, which runs every Saturday through September, is free and open to all ages. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a night of competitive mountain bike racing followed by an all-night trail run at Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, in Foristell. The fun begins at sunset on June 29, and continues through the wee hours of the morning on June 30. First up is Sunset Sizzler, a timed United Federation of Dirt (UFD) Series Event that features competitive mountain bike racing. Cost is $20 if registered by June 23, or $25 after that date. Stick around and enjoy live music by The Ralph Account from 9 to 11 p.m. Overnight camping for families and individuals is available and included with the entry fee. The Dark 2 Dawn all-night trail run is from 12 to 6 a.m. 10K and six-hour timed ultra-options are offered at a cost of $50 and $85, respectively. The fee includes overnight camping, photos by a professional photographer and breakfast. For more information or to register for the Sunset Sizzler, call 636-949-7535 or visit stccparks.org and click on “Event Registration,” then choose your favorite race. For more information or to register for Dark 2 Dawn, visit dark-2-dawn.weebly.com.
• The Knights of Columbus at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host an “All You Can Eat Breakfast” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. June 30. Breakfast includes: made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under. A blood drive will also take place at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For more information, call 636-946-6799.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer kayaking classes this summer. Expert instructors from the Alpine Shop will teach beginner classes at 10 a.m. June 30, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance; and intermediate classes at 12:30 p.m. June 30, at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. Beginner classes are $45 per person and intermediate classes are $65 per person. To participate in the class, children must be able to wear an adult small-sized personal flotation device and be able to handle an adult-sized paddle by themselves without difficulty. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage
• If you are interested in the science of nature and the natural cycles of the ecosystems in our parks, you won’t want to miss the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept.’s 2019 Phenological Walks series at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. The next installment of this new interpretive program, which will run through December, will be at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month (July 5), and is led by MaryAnn Fink, park horticulture specialist. Each guided walk lasts about one hour and focuses on a different aspect of nature each month. Participants will observe and discuss the cycles of budding plants, migrating birds and other naturally occurring and seasonal events that will take place at the park from year to year. Interested participants should dress for the weather and meet at the informational kiosk next to the Destination Playground in the park. The program is free and open to all ages, but registration is required. To register or for more information about each walk, call the Parks Dept. at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019PhenologicalWalks.
• The Fort Zumwalt School Dist. will host two job fairs for the support staff positions of paraprofessional, secretary, clerk, bus driver, custodian and student nutrition. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at the job fairs, which are from 3 to 7 p.m. July 9, at Hope High School, 307 W. Pitman, in O’Fallon, and from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, also at Hope High School. Qualified applicants can complete an application at fz.k12.mo.us under the “Work For FZSD” tab.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "St. Louis Nibble & Nosh," will be July 12. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Make your own beautifully handcrafted soaps with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept, as experienced staff will teach children and adults the step-by-step procedures of making soap from scratch at the Hands-On Heritage: Soap Making workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, under The Grand Pavilion at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. To make a reservation, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019SoapMaking.
• The Saint Charles Christmas Traditions in July Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 19, in Memorial Hall at Blanchette Park, 1900 W. Randolph St., in St. Charles. To reserve a spot, call 636-255-6155.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next Saint Charles Municipal Band concert will be from 8 to 9 p.m. June 27, at the St. Charles Tourism Center parking lot, 230 South Main, in St. Charles. For more information, visit stcharlesband.com/calendar/.
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with the pop/rock sounds Three Pedros at 6:30 p.m. June 28. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The Cove aquatics center will be open free from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the Gator Island Grill at 6 p.m. Remember to bring your own lawn chair, as seating is not provided for this "On the Road" concert. Flood watch updates are posted at stpetersmo.net and on the SPTV government channel. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• The 5th Saturday Community Dance will celebrate its first anniversary and its sponsor Crossroads Arts Council will celebrate its fifth anniversary from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 29, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. There will be music, dancing and cake. All are welcome — singles, couples, families, seniors, youth ages 8 and up. Easy mixers and fun contra dances delight even non-dancers. No experience? No partner? No problem. All dances are taught. For more information on the 5th Saturday Community Dance, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com. For more information on the Crossroads Art Council, visit crossroadsartscouncil.org/ or e-mail crossroadsartscouncil@gmail.com.
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be That 80s Band on July 10, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and S. Main St. Additional free parking is located on the lower level of the Drury Hotel parking deck. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the performance. No outside food, drink or coolers will be allowed. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
• Auditions for "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 14, and from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, at Wentzville Christian Church, 1507 Hwy. Z., in Wentzville. Those auditioning should come prepared with a monologue 30 seconds to one minute in length. You may also be asked to read from the script. Rehearsals will be from 1 to 5 p.m. July 21, and from 6 to 9 p.m. July 22-24. Rehearsals will then resume from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays in October. Production dates are Dec. 5-7. For more information, call Tammy at 636-219-3238 or visit wentzvillecc.org.
ARTS
• Maggie Lowe and Donna Knox will exhibit their art now through June 29, at the Lillian Yahn Gallery in the new location of the St. Charles County Arts Council, 3028 Winghaven Blvd., in O'Fallon. Lowe creates colorful Names of Grace lettering and animal portraits, while Knox creates unique jewelry in porcelain. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 636-265-1911 or visit Facebook.com/sccartscouncil.
• The latest 2019 art show at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, is “Parental Love,” which is on display now through July 7. All works exhibit the parental love displayed between animals, birds, fish, humans, etc. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre is seeking entries for its “Celebrating Heritage” art show and competition, which will be on display from July 11-Sept. 1. All works submitted for this show must demonstrate a culture and its traditions. The show is open to youth and adult, amateur and professional artists. Amateur and professional artists are welcome to enter the competition. Artwork will be received from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8, at the Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. To download copies of the entry form and cards to accompany your entries, visit stpetersmo.net/arts. The opening reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11. For more information on the “Celebrating Heritage” show, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• "Putting It Together 2: The Art of Assembling,” which showcases assemblage and collage pieces alongside one another, combining both practices into an assembled collection of 2D and 3D artwork, is on display now through July 19, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
RELIGION
• Roar Vacation Bible School for kids ages 4-12 (finished sixth grade) will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 8-12, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, in Weldon Spring. They will be going on an epic African adventure while they explore God’s goodness. The cost is $10 (scholarships are available for those for whom it is cost prohibitive). For more information or to register, visit https://stjohnsweldonspring.org/event/vbs/.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. June 26-27, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 28-30, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. July 1, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. July 2, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 3 to 7 p.m. June 27, Lake Saint Louis Police Dept., 200 Civic Center Dr., in Lake Saint Louis; from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 27, Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm St., in St. Charles; from 12:30 to 5 p.m. June 28, Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall St., in Wentzville; and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles. The Red Cross has launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 26, Wentzville Parks and Recreation, 968 Meyer Road, in Wentzville; and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 29, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 1-2, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
SPORTS/LEISURE
• Reservations are being accepted for use of the city of St. Peters' park pavilions and athletic fields for the 2019 season. Pavilions and athletic fields can be reserved online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect. Phone reservations are available for pavilions only at 636-939-2386, ext. 1400. To register in person, visit the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. Reservations for the pavilions at 370 Lakeside Park are available year-round by calling the park at 636-387-5283. Reservations also are available year-round for the City Centre Gazebo (for use through Oct. 31) by visiting stpetersmo.net/rec-connect or calling 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. A guaranteed reservation fee is required at time of reservation. To qualify for resident rates, a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card is required. For more information on fees and policies, visit stpetersmo.net/rentals or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A Social Dances and Learn to Dance Workshop will be offered June 28, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. The cost is $8. Dance classes in ballroom, swing and Latin begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-926-2680 or visit stardancer.net.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 12 p.m. July 2, at Golden Corral, 1301 Bramblett Road, in O'Fallon. The local club, though part of the international organization, is autonomous and has the flexibility to serve the youth in the area according to the needs they identify. They enjoy doing activities with the youth that support them in sports, education, safety and respect for law. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
