The St. Charles County community will gather to kindle a 9-foot Chanukah menorah at Berthold Square, followed by a community-wide celebration on Dec. 22, the first night of the eight-day holiday, according to a press release.
The ceremony, organized by the newly-established Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County, will feature prominent community officials and leaders, including county executive Steve Ehlmann. Following the lighting ceremony there will be Jewish holiday music and fun for the kids, including a “gelt drop” and a chance to meet and take a photo with “dreidel man.”
“It’s an exciting time for our community and a special time of year to come together,” said Rabbi Chaim Landa, who will co-direct the Chabad Jewish Center, together with his wife Bassy. “The menorah serves as a symbol of America's dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to practice their religion freely, openly and with pride.”
The menorah lighting is open to the entire community and is part of the worldwide Chanukah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973.
“The message of Chanukah is the message of light,” Landa said. “A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of love and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
According to a 2014 demographic study sponsored by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis an estimated 5,800 of the region’s 61,000 Jews live in St. Charles County.
St. Charles’ menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.
Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Dec. 22, and concludes the evening of Dec. 30. It commemorates the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. For more information, visit JewishStCharles.org/Chanukah.