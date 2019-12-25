St. Peters City Hall, Cultural Arts Centre, Rec-Plex, Dynamic Training Center, Municipal Court, Police Records, Recycle City and Earth Centre all will be closed on Christmas Day, according to a press release.
Wednesday yard waste collection will move to Thursday, Dec. 26. Regular trash and recycling collection service does not occur on Wednesdays and will not be affected during the week of Christmas.
Animal Control is on call Christmas Day. For emergency calls only, after hours or during the holiday, call police dispatch at 636-278-2222.
For normal hours of various city of St. Peters services, visit stpetersmo.net.
The city of St. Peters also invites youths to usher in 2020 with a night of fun with friends in the annual St. Peters Rec-Plex New Year’s Eve Lock-In, according to a press release.
The event for kids ages 8-13 begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, and continues all night until 7 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.
Under adult supervision, kids can bid farewell to 2019 and say hello to 2020 as they swim, ice skate, play basketball and participate in other fun activities. Kids can bring their sleeping bags and pillows in case they become tired and need some down time.
The Finish Line cafe will have food and drinks available for purchase during the event.
The cost for Rec-Plex members is $28. Members can bring a friend, whose cost is the same low $28. Gold Plus members will be admitted free. St. Peters residents who are not Rec-Plex members can attend the lock-in for $53. The cost for the general public is $63.
Each child must be registered in advance. To register, call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400, visit the Rec-Plex at 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters, or go online at stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect.
On Dec. 31, late registration will be accepted until 4 p.m., if space permits, and will be subject to a $15 late fee per child. No registrations will be taken at the door. All children must be picked up by 7 a.m. Jan. 1, to avoid a late pickup fee.
Parental authorization and emergency contact forms must be completed and submitted to the Rec-Plex before kids can attend the lock-in.
For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/rec-plex.