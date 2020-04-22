St. Peters cancellations, closures due to virus

The city of St. Peters recently announced some cancellations and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release:
St. Peters Police Family Fun Day event canceled
The "St. Peters Police Family Fun Day" scheduled for June 6, at 370 Lakeside Park has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This annual event hosted by St. Peters police includes a Fishing Derby, Kite Festival and more free fun along the lake at 370 Lakeside Park.
Shred It and Forget It spring event canceled
The city of St. Peters’ "Shred It and Forget It" event scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Another "Shred It and Forget It" event is scheduled this fall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 7. The event gives local residents an opportunity to safely destroy unneeded documents by bringing them to a large mobile shredder at the HES Operations Building, 135 Ecology Dr., in St. Peters (behind Recycle City). The event is free to St. Peters and Cottleville residents with a Resident Privilege Card.
Municipal Court and Police Records Offices closed to public through April 17
St. Peters Municipal Court offices are closed to the public through April 17. The St. Peters Police Records Division’s public window also is closed through April 17. The closures are due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Both offices are located at the St. Peters Justice Center and will remain staffed. You may still contact each office:
• Municipal Court is available by phone at 636-279-8280. Several online forms and services are also available online at stpetersmo.net/st-peters-municipal-court.aspx.
• You may request a police record by contacting the Police Records Division at 636-477-6600, ext. 3525.
All cases in St. Peters Municipal Court were previously postponed through April 17, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. April 7 and April 14 dockets will be rescheduled.
St. Peters Golf Club closed through April 19
St. Peters Golf Club operations will be closed through at least April 19, in order to promote social distancing to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The St. Peters Golf Club originally closed operations on March 27.
As previously announced, Water’s Edge Banquet Center at St. Peters Golf Club is closed through at least May 10.
For the latest updates concerning city of St. Peters closures, cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19, and for ways to do business with the city of St. Peters remotely, visit stpetersmo.net.
