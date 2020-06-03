St. Peters City Hall reopens to public in phases

St. Peters City Hall was scheduled to reopen its west wing to the public on June 1, with social distancing guidelines, according to a press release.
The city of St. Peters plans to open other portions of City Hall to the public in phases over the next month.
St. Peters City Hall, which is located at One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, has been closed to the public since March 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many facets of city business are available remotely through online services at stpetersmo.net or by phone. The city of St. Peters continues to encourage the public to do city business remotely, whenever possible.
For the first two weeks of June, visitors will be limited to the west wing of City Hall. Beginning June 15, visitors will be allowed to enter the City Hall lobby.
City Hall access is expected to return to normal procedures on July 1.
Visitors are asked to enter City Hall from the west entrance, where the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre is located. Markings will be placed on the floor to help maintain social distancing in lines.
The Cultural Arts Centre will remain closed due to a restroom renovation project; however, events and meetings will resume June 1, in the banquet rooms in the west wing of City Hall under social distancing guidelines.
For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
