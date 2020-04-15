St. Peters Earth Centre closed until further notice

The city of St. Peters’ Earth Centre yard waste and compost facility will closed April 10, until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Walk-in trash disposal at St. Peters Recycle City also is not be available until further notice, effective April 13. Walk-in trash disposal is a fee-based service normally offered to the general public. Recycle City will still accept trash from businesses that have a commercial account with the city of St. Peters.
The city of St. Peters will continue to collect yard waste from residents through regular curbside service. Product sales (Gold Grow compost and mulch) are not available at Earth Centre until further notice.
For the latest announcements and changes to services, visit the city of St. Peters website at stpetersmo.net.
