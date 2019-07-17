St. Peters residents who were impacted by tree and limb damage during the July 10 storm could receive free removal of the debris, according to a press release.
The city of St. Peters’ Solid Waste Dept. is accepting calls from people in need of the service in the following subdivisions:
• Dardenne Estates
• Estates of Chateau Woods
• Belleau Creek
• Candlewick
• Brookwood Estates
• Spanish Trails
• Richmond
• Englewood
• Sunny Hills
• Green Forest
• Fawn Lake
• Lakes of Devondale
• Homewood Estates
• Tanglewood
St. Peters residents living in these subdivisions can call 636-970-1456 and select Option 1 to schedule an appointment for the storm debris to be removed. Residents must make an appointment to have the debris removed.
Special collections will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Each day will be limited to 30 special storm debris collections. The program will end July 26.
The city will not collect grass with these special pickups. St. Peters provides regular residential yard waste once a week.
Any St. Peters resident, including those not listed in the above subdivisions, can place their storm debris in their yard waste cart for normal collection, or they can choose to self-haul the debris to St. Peters Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Dr., in St. Peters, at no charge. Proof of residency must be provided.
For more information about solid waste collection in the city of St. Peters, visit stpetersmo.net.