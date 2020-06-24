St. Peters reopens playgrounds; city residents can enjoy St. Charles pools

The city of St. Peters recently began the process of reopening park playgrounds following the expiration of the current statewide order regarding COVID-19, according to a press release.
Before opening playgrounds, staff were to sanitize equipment and make sure it was in good working order. Not all playgrounds will reopen at the same time.
The process to reopen the spraygrounds at 370 Lakeside Park also began and could be completed by early July.
The city encourages all users of its parks to follow necessary precautions to reduce the spread of infectious disease. Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from other people not in your household. Wash or sanitize your hands before, during and after visiting. Stay home and avoid public spaces if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms, such as a cough or fever.
You can find more guidance concerning park visits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.
For more information, including the locations of park playgrounds as they reopen, visit stpetersmo.net.
St. Peters residents can enjoy St. Charles pools
Did you know that, as a St. Peters resident, you can enjoy discount rates at St. Charles outdoor aquatic facilities?
For the last 10 years, the city of St. Peters and city of St. Charles have provided discount rates for recreational facilities to each other’s residents, according to a press release. This means while St. Peters pools are closed for this summer, you can enjoy St. Charles resident rates at the St. Charles aquatic centers. Meanwhile, St. Charles residents have been paying St. Peters resident rates at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
It’s a win for St. Peters residents and St. Charles residents. For St. Peters residents, you’ll need a valid St. Peters Resident Privilege Card to get those reduced rates. And, you’ll need to follow the special procedures St. Charles pools have this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information from the city of St. Charles about this St. Charles/St. Peters cooperative agreement, visit stcharlesparks.com/information/cooperative-agreement/. For more information from the city of St. Peters about this agreement, visit stpetersmo.net/st-peters-st-charles-parks-agreement.aspx.
Keep in mind when you visit any recreational facility, you should check beforehand for safety rules and guidelines related to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!