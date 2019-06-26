Summer is going by quickly. Make the most of it by getting your child involved with St. Peters Summer Camps today, according to a press release.
A wide range of options are available from sports to the arts, as St. Peters caters to all kinds of kids.
If you are interested in registering your child, sign-up must be completed no later than 7 p.m. on the Wednesday of the week before camp.
Below are the camps that will be taking place for the remainder of the summer:
• July 1-5: Flag Football, Dance, Figure Skating, Drawing and Painting (no camp July 4).
• July 8-12: Baseball, Volleyball, Rink Rats, Drawing and Painting
• July 15-19: Flag Football, Basketball, Figure Skating, Drawing and Painting
• July 22-26: Cheer, Soccer, Drawing and Painting (limited registrations accepted this week and no ice camps).
• July 29-Aug. 2: Dodgeball, Dance, Rink Rats, Drawing and Painting
• Aug. 5-9: Volleyball, Baseball (no ice camps).
Camp fees include a T-shirt and a weekly field trip. Rec-Plex field trips for Summer Activities Camp and Sports Camps in July and August include: Rec-Plex BBQ (July 5); At the Movies: "Toy Story 4" (July 12); Bowling at Cave Springs Lanes (July 19); Great Skate (July 26); Kokomo Joe's Family Fun Center (Aug. 2); and a BBQ at the Rec-Plex (Aug. 9).
All St. Peters Summer Camps take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with before care (7 to 9 a.m.) and after care (3:30 to 6 p.m.) available for additional fees.
First-time registration for all 2019 summer camps must be completed in person at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
For more information about St. Peters Summer Camps, including weekly fees, camp dates and times, field trips, and before and after camps, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
For more information about Rec-Plex Camps, call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400. For more information about Art Experience Camps, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.