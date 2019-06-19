A city of St. Peters contractor will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer lines in the area of Dardenne Lake Estates/Steeplechase/St. Mary’s/St. Peters Estates/Westwood Estates, according to a press release.
Notices will be placed on doors for the property owners in the area undergoing testing. The testing is scheduled to take place between now and July 12, weather permitting. Testing will take a few days in each area tested.
Smoke testing locates defects in the sanitary sewer system. Information gained from the study will be used to improve the sewer system in keeping with state and federal regulations.
Workers will access manholes in order to smoke test the sewer lines. The smoke used in this process is nontoxic, harmless and does not create a fire hazard. The smoke should not enter homes or businesses unless they have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. If you have seldom-used drains, pour water in the drain to fill the trap, which should prevent smoke from entering.
To learn more about smoke testing and subscribe to receive notifications when the smoke testing schedule is updated, visit stpetersmo.net.