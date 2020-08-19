Stadium-style disc golf competitions coming to CarShield Field this Sunday

Get ready to experience the game of disc golf in a whole new way this Sunday at “Disc Golf at CarShield Field," according to a press release.
This exciting competition is being played at CarShield Field, 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd. in O’Fallon. The Prospect League baseball field will be transformed into a 9-hole disc golf course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 23. Avid players and newcomers are invited to join in a day of fun.
Presented by St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, St. Charles County Disc Golf Club, Smokin Aces Disc Golf and Gateway Disc Sports, guests of all ages and skill levels are invited to sign up and play disc golf on and around the baseball field and the stadium.
Loaner discs and on-site mini games, as well as putting, driving and cutting competitions will be available throughout the day. Morning and afternoon tee times are available with a break in between for lunch. Food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase; no outside food and drink allowed.
Admission to play is $25 and includes a putter and mid-range custom stamped discs that will be the only discs permitted to be used during the 9-hole rounds. "Disc Golf at CarShield Field" is limited to 180 players and online registration is available until Aug. 21.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/DiscGolfCarshieldField. For more information, call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.
