On Nov. 25, the first of nearly 329,000 real estate and personal property tax bills for 2019 were scheduled to be mailed by the St. Charles County Collector of Revenue, according to a press release.
Bills currently are also available to view online at StCharlesMoCollector.org.
For convenience, real estate and personal property tax bills are combined into one bill in one envelope. Taxpayers should note, however, they still could receive tax bills in separate envelopes if there are different names and addresses on their personal property assessment forms and real estate deeds. To prevent this in the future, residents should make certain the name and address on their 2020 personal property assessment forms and real estate deeds match. The 2020 personal property assessment forms will be mailed by the Assessor at the end of January.
Ways to Pay
Tax payments are due by Dec. 31, 2019. Collector of revenue Michelle McBride urges taxpayers to plan ahead and not wait until the last minute to pay. Technical difficulties with making phone or online payments do not extend the statutory deadline to pay without late payment penalties and interest.
Following are ways to pay:
• In person: From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, at the St. Charles County Administration Building, 201 N. Second St., in St. Charles, at the payment windows on the first floor or in the drop box in the lobby. There also is a drop box located in front of the Administration Building.
Payments by check, money order, cashier’s check and cash are accepted in person; check, money order, and cashier’s check payments can be submitted through the drop boxes. Please note credit/debit card and eCheck payments must be submitted online or by phone through the tax payment line.
• By mail: Send check, money order or cashier’s check to Michelle D. McBride, Collector of Revenue, 201 N. Second St., Room 134, St. Charles, MO 63301. Mailed payments are accepted as of the postmark date. The last day to receive a postmark is Dec. 31, 2019. If there is no postmark, payment will be accepted on the date the Collector of Revenue’s office receives the envelope.
• By phone: To pay by credit/debit card or eCheck, call the toll-free tax payment line at 1-855-227-7840 and follow the prompts. Please note: Taxpayers need the bill number located on the statement to use this system.
• Online: Visit StCharlesMoCollector.org to pay by credit/debit card or eCheck. Online payments made on this site are posted based on the online payment transaction date/time.
Additionally, many taxpayers use online payment systems through banks to pay taxes. McBride urges those who use these systems to initiate payment at least five working days prior to Dec. 31.
“The payment date is the date the payment is received by the Collector of Revenue’s office, not the date a taxpayer initiates the transaction through their bank,” McBride said.
Project CARE
Taxpayers will notice an item on their bill for Project CARE, an opportunity to help the community by donating $1, $5, or $10 to support local nonprofit agencies.
Project CARE (Community Assistance Relief Effort) was established through an effort led by County Council member Joe Cronin, District 1. Administered by McBride and the County’s Community Assistance Board (CAB), the project helps support local nonprofit agencies that serve homeless and indigent residents and receive support from the County’s Community Assistance Fund.
Organizations that have received funds include Bridgeway, Crider Center, Crisis Nursery and Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service. Donations are tax deductible.
Making a donation is easy. Taxpayers just need to check the $1, $5 or $10 donation box on the tax bill statement; include the amount in the tax payment check, money order or cashier’s check; and mail both to the Collector of Revenue’s office. Donations also can be made when paying tax bills in person.
For more information, visit sccmo.org/ProjectCARE.