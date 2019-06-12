Tickets on sale for June 20 Wing Ding

Tickets are on sale now for the 21st annual Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) Wing Ding, which will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. June 20, at the St. Charles Family Arena lot, 2002 Arena Pkwy., in St. Charles, according to a press release.
A $35 general admission ticket includes all-you-can-eat chicken wing and barbecue samples from over a dozen restaurants, live music from St. Louis cover band Trixie Delight, two drink tickets and parking. Additional soda and beer tickets will be sold at the event for $3 each. Reserved tables and special Wing Scholar tickets are also available.
With last year’s event being an unexpected oversell, BCI has made changes for 2019.
“Everyone loves the wings,” said Tony Spielberg, BCI’s CEO, “but this year, we’re adding barbecue for more food and more variety. We’re also capping attendance at 2,500 for a better guest experience and adding more portable restrooms, which we know was an issue last year.”
As of May 22, the list of participating restaurants included: Amerisports Bar & Grill, Big A’s on the Riverfront, Big Woody’s BBQ, Brewskeez Smokehouse & Music, Cooper’s American Pub & Grill, DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, Duke’s BBQ Shack, Longhorn Steakhouse, Mr. Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, Quintessential Dining & Nightlife, Rock & Brews and The Babylon Bar & Grill.
Known as “the biggest and best charity happy hour in town,” the Wing Ding is historically held the third Thursday in June and is BCI’s largest fundraiser. The event raises awareness and money to provide and expand employment and training opportunities for people with disabilities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bciwingding.com.