Timberland grad selected to receive Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal

Recent Timberland High School graduate Jonathan Paneitz has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal, according to a press release.
Bestowed by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, the award is given to students who exemplify the program’s pillars — drive, humility and service before self.
Paneitz certainly showed those pillars of drive, humility and service before self in his years at Timberland.
He graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with exemplary attendance throughout his high school career. He was on the wrestling team all four years and was named captain his senior year. And Paneitz was instrumental in the school’s extracurricular activities — from serving as president of Timberland’s award-winning student council, to the coordination of student participation in school fundraising projects like the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Missouri.
“Jonathan Paneitz is a wonderful leader at Timberland High School,” said Timberland principal Dr. Kyle Lindquist. “To be able to excel academically and in extracurricular activities while being student body president speaks volumes of his character and work ethic. Jonathan will be very successful in life because he is a natural leader and is more than deserving of this prestigious award.”
Paneitz received an award from the Missouri Association of Student Councils for being a Distinguished Student Leader, has been recognized by the Wentzville School District Board of Education for his leadership and community service and seems to gravitate toward causes that benefit his school and community.
“Jonathan has been instrumental in community service projects and fundraising efforts that have been beneficial to students and families throughout the Wentzville community,” Lindquist said. “He was a true leader in a school of 1,800 students and we were proud to have had him lead our student body and provide great examples of work ethic and service.”
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is a non-profit organization founded by our 40th president and charged with sharing his legacy of leadership. The Reagan Foundation is based onsite at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the nation's largest and most visited presidential library. Since 2011, the Reagan Foundation has been recognizing outstanding high school leaders from across the country.