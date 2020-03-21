Timberland senior named National Merit Scholarship finalist

The Wentzville School District recently announced Timberland senior Logan Brenningmeyer has been selected as a finalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a press release.
Finalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Brenningmeyer has a GPA of 4.44, has earned a score of 35 on the ACT, and is ranked second in his class. He is currently enrolled in his 10th Advanced Placement course.
Brenningmeyer is a member of National Honor Society and DECA and has attended Missouri Scholars Academy and Missouri Boys State.
He has played tennis all four years, has an interest in graphic design, enjoys video games and is starting a clothing company with a friend in his spare time. He also enjoys playing the saxophone, piano and guitar.
Brenningmeyer will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall and plans to major in business.
To become a finalist, Brenningmeyer and Timberland had to submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provided information about Brenningmeyer’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstration of leadership abilities and honors and awards received.
Prior to being named a semifinalist, Brenningmeyer had to provide documentation of an outstanding academic record throughout high school, had to be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, had to write an essay and had to earn SAT/ACT scores that confirm his earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.