Timberland senior selected for Missouri all-state choir

Timberland High School senior Emma Giltner was recently selected as an alto for the Missouri Choral Directors Association (MCDA) All-State Honor Choir, according to a press release.
Giltner was selected for the elite choir based on recorded auditions.
The MCDA All-State Honor Choir were scheduled to meet, rehearse and perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA) Conference on Jan. 22-25, at Tan-Tar-A Resort, in Osage Beach.
Giltner has been in choir for seven years, going all the way back to sixth grade. She qualified for Honor Choir last year, but an illness kept her from auditioning.
“This year, I worked endlessly to make sure I was prepared to audition again," she said. "I qualified, prepared and was so ready.”
Out of 176 altos in the competition, Giltner made the top four, the highest ranking by any Timberland female in the school’s history.
Giltner has brought her voice talents to the stage and portrayed Wednesday Addams in the Timberland award-winning production of “The Addams Family.” She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress by the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards and her voice talents will be bringing to life the role of Anna in a Stages St. Louis production of “Frozen.”
Giltner has already been accepted into five colleges, but is still awaiting some replies.
“I am going to school to study and receive a BFA in Musical Theatre,” she said. “I hope to reach Broadway one day and perform for the rest of my life.”
Liberty High School seniors Emily Gann (alto) and Wesley Nichols (bass) were selected as second alternates in the All-State Choir, as well. The conductor and clinician for the 2019-2020 Missouri All-State Choir is Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand, director of choral activities at Oakwood University, in Huntsville, Ala.