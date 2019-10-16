United Way of Greater St. Louis – West Region recently announced its 2019 campaign goal of $4.9 million, according to a press release.
Jeff Klopfenstein, president of the methionine business unit for Novus International, Inc., and Harvey Wallace, partner and co-founder of Brown Smith Wallace, are serving as this year’s United Way – West Region campaign chairs.
“Every year, United Way invests more than $1 million each week into our region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and stronger communities,” Klopfenstein said. “Our region is incredibly generous and caring and I hope that others will join Harvey and I in supporting United Way and the dozens of agencies who are helping strengthen our community.”
In 2018, United Way and 110 of its member agencies helped 457,000 people in St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln counties and part of Western St. Louis County, including Chesterfield, Maryland Heights and Earth City.
“Caring for our neighbors is key to a thriving community because when one of us is helped, we are all lifted,” Wallace said. “United Way has a wide-reaching impact throughout the entire region and right here in our own backyard, helping children, families and seniors with varied needs.”
Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health Services, and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, who are serving as this year’s United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign chairs, recently announced an overall community goal of $76.25 million.
“Whether it’s giving a young person the tools to prepare for college, providing hot meals and companionship to homebound seniors or helping mothers and fathers find employment, United Way is critical to creating a stronger and healthier St. Louis region,” Wentworth said.
Last year, the community raised more than $76 million through United Way’s campaign.
The campaign runs from now through early November. To make a donation, visit HelpingPeople.org/Give.