Virtual open house offered for Central School, St. Peters-Howell improvements

The St. Charles County Highway Department is hosting an Informational Virtual Open House on proposed intersection and traffic flow improvements at Central School and St. Peters-Howell roads, according to a press release.
Residents may view plans and submit questions and comments online now through Oct. 6, at sccmo.org/CentralSchoolStPetersHowell.
This project will upgrade the intersection at Central School and St. Peters-Howell roads, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion during peak traffic periods and improve safety and pedestrian access. Proposed improvements include:
• Widening St. Peters-Howell Road to provide dual southbound left turn lanes.
• Widening Central School Road to provide a second westbound through lane.
• Widening Central School Road between St. Peters-Howell Road and the Rte. 364 westbound ramps to provide a second eastbound through lane.
• Modifying the traffic signal and including ADA-compliant pedestrian facilities.
• Modifying the existing drainage system.
The project is funded by the St. Charles County 1/2-cent Transportation Sales Tax, as well as the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). HR Green, Inc., is serving as the design engineering consultant.
The estimated $1.4 million project is in the preliminary design stage. After the virtual open house, plans may be updated based on public feedback and easement acquisition/negotiation is expected to begin in early 2021. It is anticipated construction of the project will start in mid-to-late 2021.
Residents may request an appointment to view plans in person at the St. Charles County Highway Department, 301 N. Third St., in St. Charles. Contact Chris Bostic, engineering design manager, at 636-949-7305 or cbostic@sccmo.org to schedule. A mask and COVID-19 health screening are required to enter the building.
For more information, call the highway department at 636-949-7305.
