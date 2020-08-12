Virtual programs encourage St. Charles County families to explore their local watershed

As part of a partnership with Missouri River Relief, a non-profit dedicated to connecting people to the Missouri River, the St. Charles City-County Library District will offer families the opportunity to build an understanding of their local watershed while also learning ways to make a difference in their neighborhood, according to a press release.
This program is called "Make a Difference in Your Watershed Month" and will include three virtual programs at 2 p.m. on Mondays from Aug. 17-31, on the St. Charles City-County Library Facebook page, which is facebook.com/VisitMyLibrary/.
No matter where you live, you live in a watershed. A watershed is kind of like a bathtub. It's an area of land that drains to a single body of water such as a lake or river. Watersheds come in many different sizes. A few acres might drain into a small stream or wetland, or a few rivers might drain into a large river, like the Missouri River.
"We are all connected by watersheds and, now more than ever, we need connections during these times of isolation," said Kristen Schulte, education director of Missouri River Relief. "'Make a Difference In Your Watershed Month' does exactly that."
Details about how to participate in each of these exciting free programs can be found below:
• Creek Clean-Up: Know Before You Go with Live Q&A: They know you are itching to get outside, get muddy and make a difference in your watershed. But first, there are some tips and tricks on things to know before you pick up litter along your favorite creek or in your neighborhood. The video, along with a live question and answer session, will be posted on the St. Charles City-County Library Facebook page at 2 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Activity: How to Make a "Smoosh" Book: While you're at the creek, take time to draw or list the items you see in nature, including plants, animals and trash in your very own "Smoosh" book. This video will guide you step by step on how to make a "Smoosh" book with one piece of paper and scissors. The video will be posted on the St. Charles City-County Library Facebook page at 2 p.m. Aug. 24.
• Virtual Creek Clean-Up Celebration & Trash Contest: After you have completed your Creek Clean-Up, join in for a live celebration via Zoom. You will have the opportunity to share what you discovered and enter your treasures into a trash contest for a prize. The video will be posted on the St. Charles City-County Library Facebook page at 2 p.m. Aug. 31.
