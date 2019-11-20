In honor of International Education Week, St. Charles Community College will host International Week — featuring its first annual International Festival and Market — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, according to a press release.
The festival will take place in the Daniel J .Conoyer Social Sciences Building on the college’s campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville.
Participants can browse a variety of booths — simulating an international open-air market — including food vendors from various ethnic restaurants offering free samples and global craft vendors selling unique gift items. SCC International students will interactively share facts and insights about their countries. Multicultural music and “edutainment,” including Japanese drummers, Latin dancing and a global choir will add to the festivities from the stage.
“We want to bring a multicultural experience to our students and community in the form of a fun, interesting and informative festival,” said Martha Garcia Kampen, chief diversity and compliance officer. “More than 550 international- or foreign-born English-learning students representing 37 countries are studying at SCC. They are all very proud of their countries and want to share their cultures with others. Plan for a very enriching experience.”
To see more event information, visit stchas.edu/events.
For more information, contact Martha Garcia Kampen at 636-922-8654 or mkampen@stchas.edu.