Volunteers needed for bush honeysuckle roundup

Grab the family, a pair of gloves and a hand saw or set of pruning tools, the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department needs help this Sunday cutting down invasive bush honeysuckle, according to a press release.
The removal process is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 31, at Missouri Bluffs Park, the department’s newest 286-acre property, located at 18 Research Park Circle, in St. Charles.
This eradication project is suitable for all ages and is needed to curb the spread of these undesirable plants before the parks department can install a new trail system on the property.
Volunteers will receive on-site training with park ranger Abigail Chambers and will be divided into separate work areas throughout the undeveloped park property.
Participants are encouraged to bring a sturdy set of shoes or work boots, wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in assisting with the volunteer project must pre-register by May 29. To register, visit https://bit.ly/May31HoneysuckleRoundup or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
Participants will need to follow program directional signs placed along Research Park Circle to access the area where the volunteer project is taking place in the park.
If unfavorable weather conditions exist on the day of the event, registered participants should check the Rainout Line app at stccparks.org or call 636-707-0011 for the program status.
The St. Charles County Parks Department purchased the 286 acres of Missouri Bluffs property from the University of Missouri System in October 2019. The property includes 86 acres to be developed for county park trails, as well as 200 acres the county will continue to lease to the Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.
