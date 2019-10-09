Volunteers needed to carve out county park trails

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers of all ages to assist with fall and winter Trail Work Days at four county parks in October, November and December, according to a press release.
This is a great opportunity for those needing to fulfill community service hours. All volunteers are welcome.
Lunch will be provided to all who lend a helping hand.
Park staff and members of Gateway Off-Road Cyclists (GORC) will lead the projects and show volunteers how to build and maintain sustainable natural-surfaced trails as they assist in extending the county’s 55-mile trail system. Participants should bring a pair of gloves, sturdy boots and safety glasses.
Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays in these parks:
• Oct. 12, Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville
• Nov. 9, Matson Hill Park, 670 Matson Hill Road, in Defiance
• Nov. 16, Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, in Foristell
• Dec. 7, Klondike Park, 4600 Hwy. 94 S., in Augusta
Organizations, individuals and groups interested in helping with Trail Work Days should pre-register on the parks department website at http://bit.ly/2019SCCMOParksRegistration and click on the event of choice or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.