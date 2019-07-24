Volunteers needed to help with flood debris at 370 Lakeside Park

The city of St. Peters is organizing a special flood debris pickup on July 27, at 370 Lakeside Park, 1000 Lakeside Park Dr., in St. Peters, according to a press release.
The city is seeking volunteers to help in this community effort. Cleanup will take place along the 500-year Lakeside 370 levee from 8 to 11 a.m. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
Volunteers will collect litter that was deposited during this year’s flood along a three-mile stretch of the levee slope. The litter must be removed from driftwood and other natural woody debris before the remaining park and levee cleaning can be completed.
“This is like our Clean Streams effort each year, but we’re focused on the flood debris that collected along the levee in 370 Lakeside Park,” St. Peters mayor Len Pagano said. “We get such a great turnout for our Clean Streams events and we hope for the same type of community support to help clean 370 Lakeside Park. Every volunteer makes a big difference.”
Pre-registration is required to be part of this volunteer event. If you would like to help, visit stpetersmo.net and fill out the Flood Debris Pickup registration form.
PLEASE NOTE: The St. Charles County Dept. of Public Health reminds volunteers working in or near floodwaters to make certain their tetanus vaccinations are up-to-date.