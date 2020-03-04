Washers players sought for tournament this weekend

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking competitive teams for its 11th annual Washers Tournament this weekend, according to a press release.
The tournament will take on March 7, at the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville.
Players must be at least 16 years of age to test their skills against the area’s best players as teams compete for cash prize in this double-elimination tournament. The event is co-sponsored by the Quail Ridge Horseshoe Club.
Registration and practice time on the indoor court are from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on the day of the event. The tournament begins at 12 p.m. The cost is $25 per team of two.
All teams are guaranteed to play at least four games, or two rounds, during the tournament. Each round consists of the best two-out-of-three games.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams with prize values dependent upon the number of teams entered in the tournament. Spectators are welcome; food and beverages are available for purchase from the concession stand.
For more information about the Washers Tournament, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.