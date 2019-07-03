The Wentzville School District has unveiled a new logo for the start of the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release.
The logo had not been updated since 2009 and district leadership felt the time was right to update the logo in conjunction with the district’s new strategic plan, which was approved by the Board of Education in May.
“As we continue to grow and focus on providing cutting-edge opportunities for our students, we wanted a visual representation of excellence for the WSD,” said superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “The new logo, coupled with our new five-year plan, defines who we are as a district and our commitment to providing a first-class education for all students.”
A variety of logo concepts were designed by WSD marketing director Derrick Docket, who presented the concepts multiple times over the course of the past school year to district leadership, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan Committee and students in the WSD marketing and Center for Advanced Professional Studies programs.
The concepts were adjusted based on feedback from those groups before two concepts were shared with the district’s 2,400-plus employees this spring.
Last month, all stakeholders were then invited to weigh in on two final concepts. More than 74 percent of respondents overwhelmingly chose the banner concept, which represents excellence and a focus on all students.
Specifically, the color blue represents the district’s history and is a unifying color for the WSD; silver/gray represents balance and neutrality related to the district’s commitment to all students; and the banner represents excellence and high standards.
The new logo will be phased in to minimize cost to the district, Docket told the Board of Education last month. The logo is used primarily in digital spaces, which can be updated immediately at no cost, and items with the logo will only be replaced as needed.
“The WSD has a long history of excellence and leadership in education,” chief communications officer Mary LaPak said. “This was a collective effort and, while we embrace our past, we can all take pride in this new visual identity that represents the next phase of excellence for our students.”