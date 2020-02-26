WSD brings aboard two new principals

The Wentzville School District Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Dr. Laura Rowe as principal of Frontier Middle School for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release.
Rowe, who has been serving as an assistant principal at Lakeview Elementary for the past three years, will replace Dr. Jeri LaBrot, who has been hired as the new assistant superintendent of student services for the district.
Rowe has worked for the WSD since 2010. Prior to becoming an administrator, she taught English at both Frontier and South Middle and taught middle and high school English previously at two districts in Illinois.
Rowe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois, a Master of Education degree from Benedictine University, an Education Specialist degree in Administration from Lindenwood University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Maryville University.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected to serve as head principal at Frontier Middle School. It is with great excitement that I return to FMS, where I began my tenure as an educator in the Wentzville School District 10 years ago,” Rowe said. “As principal, I look forward to the opportunity to support the culture and tradition of academic excellence in a learning environment in which students come first.”
Welty hired to lead Boone Trail Elementary
The WSD BOE also recently approved the hiring of Kara Welty as principal of Boone Trail Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release.
Welty, who is currently serving as assistant principal at Rockwood South Middle School, in the Rockwood School District, replaces Michelle Cleve, who announced her resignation last month.
Prior to becoming an administrator, Welty was a teacher mentor and technology coach in the Independence School District, taught sixth grade in the city of St. Charles School District and taught first grade in the Fort Zumwalt School District.
Welty has her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Fontbonne University and her Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Lindenwood University and she is currently working on her Educational Leadership Doctorate through Maryville University.
She has worked in education since 2012 and was the recipient of the Missouri Beginning Teacher Award in 2013 and the METC Spotlight Educator Award in 2017.
"It is a dream come true to join the Boone Trail Elementary and Wentzville team,” Welty said. “I am filled with joy and gratitude. I look forward to have the opportunity to continue unlocking student potential, while bringing out the excellence in every student and staff member."