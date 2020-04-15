WSD educator receives outstanding middle school math teacher award

Marnie Clawson, an eighth grade math teacher at South Middle School in the Wentzville School District, has been named Outstanding Middle School Mathematics Educator by the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM), according to a press release.
Clawson was the only middle school teacher selected from across the state to receive this year’s award.
Clawson has been teaching math for 16 years; the last eight at South Middle. She has served on curriculum writing teams for the district, presented during multiple professional development days and is a past recipient of a WSD Foundation Mini Grant for her classroom work. She also sponsors the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club at her school.
“One of my favorite things about working for WSD is the ample opportunities for professional growth and collaboration,” Clawson said. “We are encouraged to seek out and try new things that we believe will create valuable learning experiences for our students.”
Clawson received her award in December at the annual MCTM Fall Conference at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, in Columbia.
“(Marnie) is one of the best math teachers I have ever had the opportunity to teach with,” said SMS math department chair Amanda Mack. “Her passion for math and helping students be successful shows in everything she does. She works tirelessly to plan engaging lessons and truly find the best resources to help students progress through their learning. I am a better teacher today for the time I have spent collaborating with Marnie.”
MCTM is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and improving mathematics teaching and learning at all levels. It is affiliated with the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and has approximately 1,000 members in Missouri.
