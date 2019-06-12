The Wentzville School District Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Danielle Todd as principal of Duello Elementary for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release.
Todd, who had been serving as an assistant principal at Duello Elementary for the past three years, will replace Laura Parn, who has been hired as the new executive director of student services for the district.
Prior to becoming an administrator, Todd taught kindergarten at Duello for four years and taught previously in the Hazelwood School District.
Todd holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a Masters in Educational Administration from Missouri Baptist University, an Educational Specialist in Administration from Lindenwood University and she is currently working on completing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Missouri Baptist University.
"It is with much excitement and honor that I look forward to transitioning into the role of principal and working closely with our administrative team and the Duello staff to impact each student’s school experience in a positive way,” Todd said. “I believe education is a collaborative effort. Families, staff, community members and administrators each have an important role in encouraging our children to develop into active, lifelong learners."
Todd lives with her husband, Steve, and foster children in Foristell.