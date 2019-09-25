Students across the Wentzville School District recently participated in Patriot Day celebrations to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor first responders and community service providers, according to a press release.
Crossroads Elementary, Discovery Ridge Elementary, Heritage Intermediate and Wabash Elementary schools held large-scale events this year, while other schools observed a moment of silence and discussed the historic significance of the events on 9/11.
Crossroads and Wabash elementary students visited stations that included presentations by representatives of the United States Armed Forces, as well first responders from the St. Charles County Ambulance District, the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the Lake Saint Louis Fire Department and the St. Charles County Police Department.
Wabash Elementary also invited first responders to stay for lunch with staff and students.
Crossroads has held Patriot Day celebrations every year since the one-year anniversary of 9/11, and its event is intended to keep Sept. 11 from being just another day students read about in a history textbook.
“Crossroads holds our Patriot Day event each year to recognize and thank our first responders and to show them how much we care about those who serve our community,” Crossroads principal Damian Fay said. “Patriot Day is a day of reflection, a day of learning, but most importantly, a day that will never be forgotten.”
Discovery Ridge Elementary invited students and their family members who are first responders, along with local first responders, to a breakfast held in their honor. Following the breakfast, the entire student body, staff and guests gathered at the flagpole to observe a moment of silence and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Patriot Day celebration at Heritage Intermediate also included activities to honor emergency personnel while remembering those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence, students and staff, all dressed in red, white and blue and surrounded by local first responders in uniform, formed the American flag on the school’s parking lot.