WSD students place in top 10 at HOSA international competition

Liberty sophomore Sruthi Ramesh and Timberland junior Amelia Seiz recently placed in the top 10 at the HOSA (Future Healthcare Professionals) 43rd Annual International Leadership Conference (ILC), according to a press release.
Ramesh received sixth place on the Leadership Academic Test and Seiz received ninth place in Extemporaneous Writing at the conference, which was held virtually this year from June 24-27.
Ramesh is a two-year member of Liberty HOSA and Seiz is a two-year member of Timberland HOSA. Seiz served as president-elect last year and will serve as the chapter’s president for the upcoming school year. Ramesh and Seiz were among 8,000 students from around the world who attended the International Conference.
HOSA is sponsored by Holt teacher Laura Williams, Liberty teacher Jennifer Strathman and Timberland teacher James Craghead and students must be enrolled in one of the Wentzville School District’s Project Lead the Way biomedical classes in order to be a member of their school chapter.
Ten WSD students from Liberty and Timberland qualified to compete at the International Leadership Conference, which featured 77 health-related competitive events. The competitive events are designed to provide a system for recognizing the competencies developed by members through Health and Biomedical Science class instruction, related job training and activities.
Individual members and teams are evaluated according to set standards of performance by professionals from the health care community appropriate to each event. Those who prepare for an event are developing the knowledge and skills to become future health professionals.
For more information about HOSA, visit hosa.org/.
