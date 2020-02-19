Youth Tour contest now open for high school juniors

Six high school juniors have an opportunity to be among thousands of students from across the country to spend this summer traveling to Washington, D.C., according to a press release.
Entries are now being accepted for the 52nd annual Youth Tour contest.
The contest is open only to high school juniors who live and attend school in Cuivre River Electric’s general service area, or who have Cuivre River electric service in their homes.
The 2020 essay theme is “My Favorite Cooperative Principle.” Entry forms are available at local high schools or cuivre.com.
The deadline to enter is March 13.
Entries remain anonymous during preliminary judging by Cuivre River Electric staff. The 12 top-scoring essays are selected as finalists and will attend the final competition scheduled for April 8. Finalists will take a cooperative knowledge quiz and make an oral presentation of their essay.
The top six finalists will be selected as Youth Tour delegates. The other six finalists will receive $500 scholarships.
This year’s National Youth Tour will take place June 19-25. The seven-day youth tour provides an action-filled week for high school students, offering them opportunities to learn firsthand what it is like to be involved in politics, leadership positions, community service and today’s pressing issues.
Missouri’s Youth Tour delegates will visit with representatives from their congressional districts and tour famous monuments, the Smithsonian Institution’s museums and Arlington National Cemetery.
Cuivre River Electric fully funds the participation of its delegates. There is no cost to students or families.
For more information or to inquire about a classroom program, contact Tim Schmidt at 636-695-4837 or tschmidt@cuivre.com.
Since 1964, Cuivre River has sponsored more than 200 youth tour delegates for visits to Washington, D.C. More than 54,000 high school students sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives have participated in the youth tour since the educational leadership program began.
Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, which has a branch facility in Lake Saint Louis, is the largest member-owned electric distribution cooperative in Missouri. It provides service to more than 65,000 residential, business, commercial, industrial and agricultural members in four counties, including St. Charles. For more information, visit cuivre.com or call 800-392-3709.