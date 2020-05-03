SUPER COUPONING: Check out these quick fixes with items found all around the house

A few weeks ago, I shared some of my favorite uncommon uses for everyday household products and asked if my readers had ideas of their own to share.
Many of you wrote in to share some great ideas and make-at-home recipes that may save you some time and money the next time you’re in one of these situations:
“Dear Jill,
In the craziness of people buying and stockpiling due to the COVID-19 situation, some people may not be able to find baby wipes. We always made our own when our kids were little and I thought I'd share the recipe. Hope this helps!
One roll of paper towels — use a good quality brand
Two cups water
Two tablespoons baby oil, apricot oil, mineral oil, or tea tree oil
One tablespoon baby wash
One watertight plastic container.
Cut the paper towel roll in half carefully with a sharp knife. Add all of the ingredients to the container. Gently mix the ingredients together and drop the half paper towel roll inside. Seal the lid and turn the container upside-down. After 15 minutes, turn it right side up. Pull the cardboard roll center out (it will have absorbed water and come out loosely). Begin using the wipes by pulling the towels out from the center. Open it up, remove the cardboard paper towel holder and begin using the wipes." — Vivian H.
“Dear Jill,
My friend shared their secret for stains. I have also used it on a years-old chocolate stain on my cream sweater. It works like magic. The breakdown is 50/50 dish detergent and hydrogen peroxide. I let it sit on my sweater and the stain was removed immediately after washing. The only problem is that peroxide will bleach colored clothes, so only leave it soaking for 30 minutes maximum or you will have a whitish residue where the liquid spreads on the shirt. My neighbor swears by Fels-Naptha soap bar (found in the laundry aisle) for cleaning the greasy collars of her husband’s shirts. Fels-Naptha is also great to use when camping/hiking and you get poison ivy on your skin/clothes. It removes the plant’s oils and prevents spreading. Happy cleaning while we are all housebound." — Kitty Q.
“Dear Jill,
With everyone's mind on sanitizing and keeping surfaces safe, here is an easy recipe I found online for a daily shower spray. It will keep the walls clean and costs a fraction of what commercial daily shower sprays do.
1/2 cup rubbing alcohol
1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide
1 teaspoon dish detergent
1 tablespoon dishwasher rinse aid
2 cups distilled water (you can use tap water, but distilled makes this streak-free)
Optional: A few drops of peppermint oil for a fresh scent
Put all ingredients in an old glass cleaner spray bottle and swirl around. Mist it on the shower walls and doors after you take a shower while everything is still wet. When you are not using it, keep it under the bathroom sink, as light can break down the peroxide's cleaning power. This works best on a clean shower, but once you start using it after every shower, you will never need to scrub again. We all have lots of time to give the shower a good clean right now, yes?" — Michelle D.
“Dear Jill,
As we have been settling into our long stay at home, we ran out of coffee creamer. Never did I know that it was so easy to make at home until I searched for a recipe online. You only need three basic ingredients and chances are high that you have them at home right now.
One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
Two cups milk of your choice
One teaspoon vanilla extract
Mix them together and keep in a lidded container. You can even mix and pour into your old coffee creamer bottle. This will keep for two weeks. If you want to flavor it even more, experiment with mixing in one teaspoon of apple pie spice, pumpkin pie spice or cocoa powder." — Kristin D.
© CTW Features
