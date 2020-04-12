SUPER COUPONING: ‘Do-the-Math’ pricing surprises shoppers: Calculating a better bang for your buck

One of the concepts that seem surprising to new coupon users is coupon shoppers often find lower-priced deals on smaller packages of items, with coupons, versus using those same coupons on larger-sized items.
As shoppers, we tend to assume buying larger sizes saves us money in the long run. Buying in bulk, whether it’s a bale-sized package of paper towels or a family-sized box of cereal, often gives us the illusion we’re saving money, simply because we are buying a large quantity at once. When I shop, I take a moment to compare the item I plan to buy with other sizes of the same brand.
For example, a name-brand of laundry detergent often offers coupons for its product. The 32-load bottle is on sale for $2.99, while the 66-load bottle sells for $5.99. When you see the containers side-by-side on the shelf, the 66-load bottle looks much larger. If you do some quick, in-the-aisle math, you’re getting 32 loads for about $3, or 66 loads for about $6 — that’s two additional loads over buying two small bottles at the same price.
However, add a coupon to the equation and things start to get interesting. With a $2 coupon, the 32-load bottle is now about a dollar, or about three cents per load. The same coupon used on the 66-load bottle drops it to $3.99, or about six cents per load. The coupon’s value removes a larger portion of the price of the smaller container, which also drops the per-load price to half of the larger bottle’s per-load price.
I could list similar examples for everything from cereal to packaged cheeses! While it’s a guideline and not always a hard rule, I always check to make sure I am getting the most product for my money.
Many of my readers have spotted some glaring price inconsistencies in the stores lately, proving it’s always important to pay attention to per-pound and per-unit pricing when shopping. Sometimes a coupon is a factor that makes a deal even sweeter on a smaller size, while on other occasions, the larger-sized product is just more expensive — even if its size makes it appear to be a better buy.
“Dear Jill,
I have something to share about the pricing of grocery items. A supermarket newspaper ad offered 18 eggs for 99 cents. I received a mail ad from the same store in the same week with a coupon for 12 eggs for 49 cents, limit two. That equals 24 eggs for 98 cents. Sometimes I wonder whether the right hand knows what the left hand is doing." — Ken K.
“Dear Jill,
I had to laugh when I saw this happen at my supermarket. They had store-brand loaves of wheat bread on sale for 99 cents with a coupon from the weekly circular. Right next to the store-brand bread on the shelf was a name brand of the same kind of wheat bread, and it was an in-store special for 69 cents a loaf. What a deal! Yet, the shelf was nearly empty of the 99-cent store-brand bread. Being that they are the same size and kind of loaf, I happily bought two of the 69-cent loaves and wondered why more people weren't doing the same." — Trevor P.
“Dear Jill,
I plan shopping trips by what is in the weekly ad, but when I get to the store, I see items also on sale that were unadvertised. On more than one occasion, I find a deal on sale that is better than what was advertised. For example, a 30-ounce jar of grape jelly was advertised at $8.99. The 12-ounce jars are $2.99. Now you might think that the big jar is the better buy. Surely if you don't like buying jelly as often, that would be true. But let's do the math: The $2.99 jar is about 25 cents per ounce. The $8.99 jar is about 30 cents an ounce. You may go to the store less often for jelly, but you are paying more for each bite." — Phillie W.
