How do you feel about people that buy products on sale and with coupons and then sell them? It aggravates me when I go to the store during a good sale and there are none of the items in stock. I then see ads on social media where these people have shelves full of the same items for sale. Some people appreciate them selling them for a less expensive price than the store. I don’t appreciate not being able to buy my items at the store." — Lori A.
There is a woman in our subdivision that has garage sales every week of her coupon 'stuff.' I am a coupon user too so I recognize everything she is selling. Basically, anything that is free or really a bargain with coupons, she is buying and selling for a profit. Of course, it is legal to have a garage sale, but I don't know how to get these people to stop buying up all the sale items. It drives me mad when I go to the store Sunday morning and the shelves are already emptied of the deal items. She sells shampoo for $3 that cost her $1 or less, yet it is only $3.49 in the store when it's not on sale. People just think they're getting a deal, I suppose." — Dallas C.
Shoppers need only to look at the terms and conditions in the fine print of their coupons to see how brands and manufacturers feel about the practice of buying items with coupons, then reselling them. Phrases like “Coupons not authorized if purchasing products for resale” and “Void if used to purchase products for resale” make the industry’s stance on this very clear.
Brands want consumers to use coupons to purchase their products, but they do not want consumers purchasing products for resale. The manufacturer reimburses the store for each coupon a shopper uses. They want to build brand loyalty, not fund the practice of reselling their own products outside their normal distribution channels.
That said, it’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, for these same manufacturers to prevent shoppers from buying something and then selling that item to another person. This doesn’t mean there aren’t ethical issues surrounding purchasing items with coupons for the sole purpose of reselling them.
Coupons are contracts between the shopper, the brand and the store. I’m also fond of pointing out coupons are a privilege — not a right. Brands can (and do!) pull coupons from certain market areas or pull spending from marketing campaigns whenever they feel they’re not achieving the desired return on their investment. Yet, the resale issue continues to be a problem.
My family enjoys going to a large flea market in Chicagoland during the summer and, each time we go, nearly every row has at least one stall occupied with resellers pushing shelves of items purchased with coupons. How do I know? As reader Lori pointed out above, couponers tend to recognize the “deal items” that have been on sale recently.
I, too, have noticed these resellers are charging close to the same prices these items sell for in store, so I don’t quite understand the allure of buying at the flea market versus at the supermarket.
Additionally, if you buy these items secondhand, you have no way of knowing what kind of quality control, if any, these products have had once they reach the store. In the case of our local flea market, these items sit outside in the hot sun and, at times, rain, week after week. Product labels may be faded and shelf-stable food items have definitely not been stored in a climate-controlled environment. You have little way of knowing whether or not these items are recently manufactured or whether they’ve been stored in someone’s garage for months.
Many stores have implemented quantity controls to prevent shoppers from using more than a specified number of coupons per day to help reduce the shelf-clearing coupon antics of some resellers.
