SUPER COUPONING: Utilizing gift card deals for everything from transportation to entertainment

"Dear Jill,
I read your column on how to buy gift cards below face value (legitimately), but I do not understand how this is saving money in the long run. I feel like I am still spending the same amount of money and don't understand what you mean by spending less. If I see a $25 gift card for a popular clothing store, and the store I buy it at gives me $5 in store credit for a future trip, it is still costing me $25 out of pocket. Please help." — Gail F.
My favorite times to purchase gift cards are during sales that reward shoppers for purchasing. In the reader’s example above, a grocery store is selling a $25 gift card at face value, but the store is giving a coupon to the shopper for $5 off their next shopping trip, too. If I know I will return to this store, I’ll use the $5 coupon on my next shopping trip.
While I did pay $25 out-of-pocket, I saved $5 on my next trip to the grocery store with that $5. Coupon shoppers view these sales as a “Buy $25, Get $5.” Effectively, the $5 savings comes off what you would have spent on your next shopping trip, reducing your total out-of-pocket for the $25 store gift card to $20.
Here’s another example: My daughter spotted a sale at a popular drugstore chain. It was "Buy two $15 gift cards and get a $10 gift card" for the same drugstore. She lives in Chicago and uses ride-sharing apps often instead of taxis. One of the participating gift cards in the sale was for a popular ride-sharing service.
She purchased two $15 ride-sharing gift cards and received a $10 gift card for the drugstore. Effectively, she spent $30 and got $10 back. However, in counting the value of the $10 she got back during this deal, she gained $30 worth of ride-purchasing revenue for $20! Now, her rides around the city cost even less than they previously did.
The same sale included gift cards for a popular television and movie-streaming service, so she stocked up on those as well — a great way to save money on both transportation and entertainment. Because the $10 drugstore gift card from each transaction never expires, she will hang on to the drugstore gift cards and use them for other purchases in the future.
In my experience, well-known chain pharmacies and drugstores can be some of the best places to find these kinds of gift card deals. If you pay attention to the weekly ads, you will likely see offers on everything from the services noted above to restaurants, to specialty stores, to travel destinations. However, grocery stores and supermarkets can offer similar deals.
One of my local supermarkets periodically offers “Buy $100 worth of gift cards, get $25 off a future shopping trip.” These are great sales because they typically include almost every variety of gift cards sold at the retailer. The $25 offer prints as a Catalina coupon at checkout, which is valid at the same supermarket the gift cards were purchased. One must be careful not to let that coupon expire! However, assuming you will shop at the same supermarket the following week, you’ll use that $25 coupon toward your weekly groceries. Once you redeem this coupon, you can view this sale one of two ways: You purchased $100 worth of gift cards for $75, or you bought $100 worth of gift cards and $25 worth of groceries for a total of $100.
If you do find yourself taking part in these kinds of gift card offers, it’s essential you don’t lose track of the cards you’ve purchased because they represent cash. I like to keep my gift cards and any store rewards coupons inside my coupon wallet in the same pocket or category as the stores they represent. Then, each time I open my wallet, I’m reminded of what I’m carrying around and I can make sure to use the cards when I shop.
