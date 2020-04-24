Sue is a school nurse at Chaminade College Prep. She goes above and beyond caring for students, faculty and staff. She holds health fairs, arranges for flu shots, accompanied students in field trips both local and out of state, and sees to taking the resident students for check ups and immunizations. She maintains physicals and works closely with the athletic department insuring all athletes are eligible to participate in sports in compliance with MSHSA rules. Sue is never without a smile and seldom thanked for all she does.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!