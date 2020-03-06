Summer Fundamentals at Miriam
0 comments

Summer Fundamentals at Miriam

  • 0
MIriam Academy assists students with learning diabilities in an environment exclusively for them

From left to right, Jacob Wilson, 14, of Creve Coeur, Emma Hente, 14, of Affton, Mo., and Nick Lewis, 15, of O'Fallon, Mo., play a computer game after finishing their assignment at Miriam Academy on 2845 North Ballas Road in St. Louis County on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Miriam Academy is Missouri's first private high school specifically for students with learning disabilities, assisting children with language, speech, social, motor or sensory differences. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 

Miriam’s specialty camps are perfect for students entering grades K-12 who need a boost during the summer months.

501 Bacon Avenue, Webster Groves; miriamstl.org/summer-camps; 314-961-1500

Academic Bootcamp Session 1 • While on this journey, travelers will experience individualized support, small group instruction, a customized learning program, and 30 minutes of daily 1:1 tutoring using research-based programs. June 15-26. Ages 5-12, $1,200.

Swinging Through the Trees, OT camp Session 1 • Explorers need sensory input to stay calm, to master gross motor skills and improve handwriting and other fine motor skills. June 15-26. Ages 5-12, $1,000.

Asia Elephant Stomp, Social Skills in Sports Camp Session 3 • Through direct instruction from the licensed or certified instructor, the students will learn and practice ways to win and lose graciously and to work as a team. July 20-31. Ages 5-12, $1,000.

Summer@IMSA

IMSA offers programs for students entering grades 3-10 with an interest in math and science.

2465 Amann Drive, Belleville; imsa.edu; 618-791-3855

BioSleuths • Explore interactions among plants and insects in this weeklong adventure. June 15-19. Ages 8-9, $295.

Engineering Explorations • Participants will explore the engineering design process through electrical, chemical and biomedical engineering. June 15-19. Ages 10-11, $295.

SummerQuest

Day camp for children entering grades K-8 with a wide array of sports and activities. Before and after care provided at an additional cost.

2 Mark Twain Circle, Clayton; summerquest.org; 314-854-6023

Summer Scholars • This program was designed to encourage high school students from diverse backgrounds to pursue health-related careers. During the three-week program students meet with a variety of health professionals, ranging from physicians in family medicine, pediatrics and pathology to dietitians and nurses. Students also participate in a cadaver demonstration, take a tour of St. Louis University’s campus, complete a research paper and have several hours of ACT preparation. June 1-19. Ages 13-18, free.

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down
Local Business

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down

An internal presentation from Murray Energy said the Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, is scheduled to be shut down "due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports