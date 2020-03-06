Summer Fundamentals at Miriam

Miriam’s specialty camps are perfect for students entering grades K-12 who need a boost during the summer months.
501 Bacon Avenue, Webster Groves; miriamstl.org/summer-camps; 314-961-1500
Academic Bootcamp Session 1 • While on this journey, travelers will experience individualized support, small group instruction, a customized learning program, and 30 minutes of daily 1:1 tutoring using research-based programs. June 15-26. Ages 5-12, $1,200.
Swinging Through the Trees, OT camp Session 1 • Explorers need sensory input to stay calm, to master gross motor skills and improve handwriting and other fine motor skills. June 15-26. Ages 5-12, $1,000.
Asia Elephant Stomp, Social Skills in Sports Camp Session 3 • Through direct instruction from the licensed or certified instructor, the students will learn and practice ways to win and lose graciously and to work as a team. July 20-31. Ages 5-12, $1,000.
Summer@IMSA
IMSA offers programs for students entering grades 3-10 with an interest in math and science.
2465 Amann Drive, Belleville; imsa.edu; 618-791-3855
BioSleuths • Explore interactions among plants and insects in this weeklong adventure. June 15-19. Ages 8-9, $295.
Engineering Explorations • Participants will explore the engineering design process through electrical, chemical and biomedical engineering. June 15-19. Ages 10-11, $295.
SummerQuest
Day camp for children entering grades K-8 with a wide array of sports and activities. Before and after care provided at an additional cost.
2 Mark Twain Circle, Clayton; summerquest.org; 314-854-6023
Summer Scholars • This program was designed to encourage high school students from diverse backgrounds to pursue health-related careers. During the three-week program students meet with a variety of health professionals, ranging from physicians in family medicine, pediatrics and pathology to dietitians and nurses. Students also participate in a cadaver demonstration, take a tour of St. Louis University’s campus, complete a research paper and have several hours of ACT preparation. June 1-19. Ages 13-18, free.