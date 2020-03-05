BO: The episode opens on wholesome, all-American, Midwestern fun. You know: slip-and-slides into a lake, beer-pong games, bros comparing their biceps and lots of canned beer. These seem like regular folks! Except they’re descendants of the founders of Anheuser-Busch, the giant St. Louis-based brewery now owned by the Belgian company InBev.

And everyone is drinking something called Kräftig.

It’s the family’s summer kickoff barbecue on their farm, which sits on 700 acres in Defiance.

“We’re always doing fun things,” says Billy Busch Sr., surveying his kingdom. “The perks of being a Busch are pretty amazing.”

BO and GH, in unison: Duh.

BO: “I’d say at the end of the day, we’re a pretty normal family,” Billy Jr. says during a requisite confessional-style reality-TV interview with his younger brother Gussie. Billy then — in a totally natural, unscripted way — looks at his brother.

“No, not very normal. Normal is boring,” Gussie says. “We’re pretty crazy.”

GH: Super relatable! While I have never engaged in lakeside slip-and-slide, I once consumed a Kräftig — before Billy Sr. pulled the plug on the William K. Busch Brewing Co. in the summer of 2019. (We estimate filming took place around 2018.)

Time for a Kräftig count: Everyone is drinking it — well, everyone who is legal — and we can see several branded tank tops and patio umbrellas.

Billy Sr. and his wife, Christi, have seven children. As soon as the episode began, I was like, how am I going to keep all these people straight? Thankfully, when they speak directly to the camera, their names appear. But in the “documentary” footage, it’s easy to lose track of who’s who, especially when various other secondary characters (aka Friends of the Busches) are thrown into the mix. It would be helpful if everyone wore nametags — or introduced themselves and their defining traits in song, à la “Cats.”