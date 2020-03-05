BO: The episode opens on wholesome, all-American, Midwestern fun. You know: slip-and-slides into a lake, beer-pong games, bros comparing their biceps and lots of canned beer. These seem like regular folks! Except they’re descendants of the founders of Anheuser-Busch, the giant St. Louis-based brewery now owned by the Belgian company InBev.
And everyone is drinking something called Kräftig.
It’s the family’s summer kickoff barbecue on their farm, which sits on 700 acres in Defiance.
“We’re always doing fun things,” says Billy Busch Sr., surveying his kingdom. “The perks of being a Busch are pretty amazing.”
BO and GH, in unison: Duh.
BO: “I’d say at the end of the day, we’re a pretty normal family,” Billy Jr. says during a requisite confessional-style reality-TV interview with his younger brother Gussie. Billy then — in a totally natural, unscripted way — looks at his brother.
“No, not very normal. Normal is boring,” Gussie says. “We’re pretty crazy.”
GH: Super relatable! While I have never engaged in lakeside slip-and-slide, I once consumed a Kräftig — before Billy Sr. pulled the plug on the William K. Busch Brewing Co. in the summer of 2019. (We estimate filming took place around 2018.)
Time for a Kräftig count: Everyone is drinking it — well, everyone who is legal — and we can see several branded tank tops and patio umbrellas.
Billy Sr. and his wife, Christi, have seven children. As soon as the episode began, I was like, how am I going to keep all these people straight? Thankfully, when they speak directly to the camera, their names appear. But in the “documentary” footage, it’s easy to lose track of who’s who, especially when various other secondary characters (aka Friends of the Busches) are thrown into the mix. It would be helpful if everyone wore nametags — or introduced themselves and their defining traits in song, à la “Cats.”
BO: Oooh, time for family introductions! And not a moment too soon. All the girls are sitting together with their mom, and I’m already a little lost among the sisters (sorry, ladies). Apparently so is Grace, who isn't sure how to describe Maddie, the youngest of the girls.
GH: The sisters — there are four — are especially hard to follow. The Busch who is here to win this reality show, though, is Gussie, who clearly planned his over-the-top introduction ahead of time. It’s possible he thinks there’s a weekly rose ceremony.
“Of course I’m a ladies’ man,” he says to the camera. “Are you kidding me? Look at my body.” He removes his shirt and pours a canned beer — Kräftig! — down his chest and, inadvertently, into his pants. Perhaps he will get a spinoff.
BO: I know this is for TV, but who does this? Who is attracted to this?
Peter, 12, is the youngest and the self-described “boss of this family.” We don’t see much of him for the rest of the episode.
Patriarch Billy Sr. says, in his talking-head interview, that beer and partying kept his family together. Remember, he’s the child of his father’s third wife (August had four wives). We see some black-and-white family photos of parties, presumably at the Grant’s Farm manor in Affton.
GH: I’m a little surprised that the company name Anheuser-Busch has not once been uttered. Actually, neither has Kräftig.
BO: The summer kickoff barbecue ends with fireworks! Are these destined to be the biggest fireworks of the episode? (Spoiler alert: Yes.)