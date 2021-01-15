 Skip to main content
Sunset Greenway
Sunset Greenway

Length • 3.9 miles

More info • greatriversgreenway.org/greenway/sunset-greenway/

Overview • A hidden gem winds through old town Florissant down to the banks of the Missouri River. The entire route is paved, making it a good option for those looking for an easier and accessible hike. 

Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenways, says visitors can see into St. Charles from the lookout points by the river. "This major watershed in North America is awe-inspiring," she said. 

