Super Bowl factoid Feb 6, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Super BowlKansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia EaglesWhen: 5:30 p.m. SundayWhere: Glendale, Ariz.TV, radio: KTVI (2), WXOS (101.1 FM)Line, over/under: Eagles -1½, 50½ 0 Comments Tags American Football Electronics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Records point to Lacy Clay and Brandon Bosley in St. Louis corruption scandal Both the former St. Louis congressman and alderman deny being the unnamed public officials in FBI search warrants related to a bribery sting. … Washington U. buys Delmar Loop properties from Joe Edwards, including the Pin-Up Bowl Washington University has bought the Pin-Up Bowl site and a handful of other buildings in the Delmar Loop, a move that has made it one of the … Eureka parents react with anger and pain after student posts racist video online Eureka High School is in the Rockwood School District, which has faced uproar for years over COVID-19 health orders, diversity initiatives and… ‘Is it actual weed?’ First weekend of recreational pot sales open in Missouri to joy and exuberance. The first weekend of legal recreational-use marijuana sales in Missouri produced smiles all around. Josh Hawley’s misplaced football bet draws rival responses Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and future challenger Lucas Kunce slam Hawley for wagering barbecue from a Kansas, not Missouri, restaurant.