Supermarket sweep

Amy Brady, of Ballwin, couldn’t reconcile letting her 10- and 12-year-old going trick-or-treating with her concerns about keeping her family safe. So, they decided that whatever money their family would have spent on candy, they would give to their children and let them buy the candy they want from Target. Each child will get $15 each. Brady said they will “let them go nuts” in the candy aisle.
On the day of the holiday, they plan to put a bucket of candy out for trick-or-treaters. She hopes to light the fire pit in their backyard, so the family can roast marshmallows together.
“This is an opportunity for us to show them a way to help their community,” she said, especially since asymptomatic people can unknowingly spread the virus to others. “Once we talked about it, they were surprisingly OK with it.”
“It’s one Halloween,” she said. “It’s not the end of the world.”
