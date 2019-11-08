When 7 p.m. Tuesday • Where .Zack, 3224 Locust Street • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
In the 1970s, a researcher said he sent undercover “patients” into mental institutions. They were often misdiagnosed with schizophrenia, and the study became a famous exploration of the treatment of “madness.” When author Cahalan (“Brain on Fire”) started looking for the study’s patients, however, she had a hard time tracking them down. She’ll talk with Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan about what was and wasn’t found. By Jane Henderson