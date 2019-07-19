FERGUSON — A suspect in a deadly shooting here earlier this week turned himself in at the St. Louis County Jail on Friday, according to police.
Police had been searching for Jeremiah D. Peebles, 21, of the 100 block of South Barat Avenue, since the fatal shooting of Keith Spencer Jr., 20, about 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Sam's Meat Market. He was charged Thursday with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Spencer's death.
Peebles was in custody at the St. Louis County Jail by Friday afternoon, said Ferguson Assistant Police Chief Frank McCall. McCall said Peebles is believed to have turned himself in at the jail.
A booking photo of Peebles was not immediately available. His bail was set at $100,000, cash only.
Police said in court documents that a store manager escorted Peebles and Spencer out of the market about 4 p.m. Tuesday because Peebles and Spencer were arguing.
Spencer, who had a gun, handed his weapon over to the manager but continued arguing with Peebles outside the store, charges said. Peebles also had a gun and kept a hand on it while he and Spencer argued in the store’s parking lot.
Spencer punched Peebles in the face twice, prompting Peebles to shoot, court documents say.
“The victim began to run away as the defendant continued firing his weapon,” Det. Steven Trikenskas said in court records.
Peebles then ran off, police said. The shooting was recorded by store surveillance cameras.
Spencer died at a hospital.