Thought to be the oldest building in University City, the Sutter-Meyer House is a little white-painted brick home built around 1873. The house was built on the land of John Sutter, an immigrant from Germany. No original objects were left in the house, although it was occupied for more than 100 years. There is a period room in the farmhouse that re-creates what the parlor may have looked like circa 1890s. Featured in the farmhouse yard is a horse-drawn plow and a horse-drawn seeder.
Where 6826 Chamberlain Court, University City • Hours By appointment for fall tours • How much Free • More info suttermeyer.org