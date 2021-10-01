Suzanne Miller Farrell

Miller Farrell operates her 18-year-old company, the Storied House, out of her own 120-year-old storied home. Initially, her office was in a remodeled third-floor attic space. In 2019, she moved her two kids up to the third floor and reclaimed the second floor, turning their old bedrooms into a gym and a home office that is worthy of the beauty she creates with her line of textiles. Her brand’s colors are blue and raspberry, so it naturally became the color palette.