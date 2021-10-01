 Skip to main content
Suzanne Miller Farrell
Suzanne Miller Farrell

Suzanne Miller Farrell

Textile designer Suzanne Miller Farrell turned her children's rooms into office space that showcases her creations. 

 

Age • 51

Profession • Owner/founder of the Storied House, an interior design textiles company

Home • Central West End

Miller Farrell operates her 18-year-old company, the Storied House, out of her own 120-year-old storied home. Initially, her office was in a remodeled third-floor attic space. In 2019, she moved her two kids up to the third floor and reclaimed the second floor, turning their old bedrooms into a gym and a home office that is worthy of the beauty she creates with her line of textiles. Her brand’s colors are blue and raspberry, so it naturally became the color palette.

“I wanted to feature the millwork and my fabrics in an unusual and orderly way, so I decided to make them the focal piece,” she says. “I also love being surrounded by my designs. Seeing my work in a tangible way is a way to acknowledge how far I’ve come in this business and inspires me to keep going.”

