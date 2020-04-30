You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'
0 comments

'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'

This Stephen Sondheim musical tells the tale of a murderous barber who turns his victims’ bodies into meat pies. Spooky enough for you? The 2007 Tim Burton-directed film version features a star-studded cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman and Johnny Depp as the title character.

Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

Relive a little Muny magic

The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports